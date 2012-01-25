* Dollar demand from oil importers rises as month-end nears
* Local shares gain 0.3 pct, aid rupee
* Rupee seen in 48.50-51.50/dlr range in near term - traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Jan 25 The Indian rupee was little
changed in narrow-band trade on Wednesday as month-end dollar
demand from oil importers offset positive local shares.
At 10:30 a.m. (0500 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.0650/0700 to the dollar, after moving in a
tight 49.99-50.10 band. It had closed at 50.07/08 on Tuesday.
"We could see some movement around the fixing, because
people would be squaring off positions at that time," said Anil
Kumar Bhansali, vice-president at Mecklai Financials.
Indian shares nudged higher on Wednesday, a day after the
central bank indicated it would support growth, raising
expectations for more foreign fund investments.
Oil is India's largest import item and oil refiners, who
step up dollar purchases towards the month end to meet payment
requirements, are the biggest buyers in the local market.
Brent crude held above $110 on supply concerns as Iran
renewed a threat to close a vital sea link -- the Strait of
Hormuz -- while the demand growth outlook looks set to improve
with positive economic indicators from Europe and the United
States.
"I think at around 49.80 to 50 levels, there are a lot of
buying interest in the market," a trader with a foreign bank
said, adding the rupee could trade in a 48.50 to 51.50 range in
the near term.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's reiteration on Tuesday that
recent administrative steps taken to curb speculation in foreign
exchange would continue is likely to aid sentiment, the trader
said.
For more stories on recent measures taken to shore up the
rupee, see
Traders will be watching the federal government's budget
proposals and reform initiatives for clues on fund inflows from
foreign institutional investors (FIIs).
"Unless the government is proactive in opening up more
sectors and showing some sense of urgency that they want to
continue with the reform process, I don't think the FIIs are
going to come in droves and invest here," the trader said.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 50.48, indicating some weakness in the short term
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all were
around 50.08 on total volumes of $752 million.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)