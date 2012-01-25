MUMBAI Jan 25 The Indian rupee was slightly up on Wednesday afternoon as higher shares boosted the outlook for foreign fund inflows and helped offset persistent demand for dollars from oil importers.

* At 2:15 p.m. (0845 GMT), the partially convertible rupee was at 50.0150/0200 to the dollar, after moving in a tight 49.97-50.10 band. It had closed at 50.07/08 on Tuesday.

* The main stock index was up 0.6 percent, a day after the central bank indicated it would support growth. The benchmark has gained more than 10 percent this month with foreign funds buying shares worth over $1 billion.

* Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local market. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)