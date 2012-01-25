* Suspected RBI intervention around 50.25/dlr aids-traders
* Dollar demand from oil importers peaks at month end
* Profit taking follows sharp gains in rupee
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 25 The Indian rupee fell on
Wednesday as dollar demand from oil importers for month-end
payments offset a rise in the local share market, although
traders said likely dollar sales by the central bank pulled it
off the day's low.
Oil is India's largest import item and refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars in the local market.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
50.09/10 to the dollar, little changed from Tuesday's close of
50.07/08, but stronger from the day's trough of 50.25, where
traders suspect the Reserve Bank of India to have sold
dollars.
"There is strong bidding interest for the dollar around 50
levels and oil buying has been around through the day," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
He forecasts 48.60 as the next resistance level for the rupee
it breaks past 49.80 against the dollar.
Reluctance to carry big positions ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's rate decision due late Wednesday evening and a local
market holiday on Thursday weighed on the rupee, traders said.
Lingering fears about the prospect of a Greek debt default
also kept the mood cautious.
The U.S. Federal Reserve opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday
that is expected to end with a signal that interest rates will
be held near zero into 2014. A statement is due at 1730 GMT on
Wednesday.
A sharp rebound in the rupee from its record low of 54.30 on
Dec. 15 also prompted some profit taking, traders said.
The rupee has gained 6 percent so far in January
after declining 16 percent in 2011.
Traders attribute the rupee's rise to RBI intervention and
steps taken by it to cut speculation and boost dollar flows, and
were concerned it may fall once the central bank moves back into
the background.
The RBI chief on Wednesday said intervention by
the central bank in the foreign exchange market will depend on
the rupee's exchange rate and capital flows.
For more stories on recent measures taken to shore up the
rupee, see
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.51, indicating some weakness in the short term in the
onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 50.15 on total volumes of $4.23 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)