MUMBAI, Jan 27 The rupee is expected to start stronger on Friday on hopes Greece will reach an agreement on restructuring its debt, which is likely to boost appetite for risky assets in emerging markets such as India. * Traders said the rupee would open around 49.70 to 49.80 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.60 to 50.00, firmer than Wednesday's close of 50.09/10. The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days. * The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years encouraged carry trades funded in dollars. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014. * At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.4 percent lower, suggesting a mixed start for local shares. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)