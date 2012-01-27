MUMBAI, Jan 27 The rupee is expected to
start stronger on Friday on hopes Greece will reach an agreement
on restructuring its debt, which is likely to boost appetite for
risky assets in emerging markets such as India.
* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.70 to
49.80 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.60 to 50.00, firmer
than Wednesday's close of 50.09/10. The market was closed on
Thursday for a local holiday.
* Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days.
* The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the
dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's
pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years
encouraged carry trades funded in dollars.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy additional
stimulus after it announced it would likely keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014.
* At 0233 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.5 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 0.4 percent lower, suggesting
a mixed start for local shares.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)