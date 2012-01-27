(Updates to mid-afternoon)
MUMBAI Jan 27 The Indian rupee hovered
just below its two-and-a-half month high on Friday on the back
of positive local shares and dollar inflows.
* At 2:26 p.m. (0856 GMT), the rupee was at
49.52/53 to the dollar, after touching 49.44, its highest since
Nov. 9, and firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday. The
market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
* Indian shares rose 0.7 percent and were on track to post
their fourth weekly gain in a row, on expectations improving
global risk appetite will draw in more portfolio investments.
* Foreign institutional investors have bought Indian shares
worth $1.56 billion so far in January, and invested $3.39
billion in debt.
* Traders said developments in Greece would
provide directional cues and influence dollar inflows into
India.
* Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)