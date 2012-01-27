* Local shares end up 0.9 pct, helps rupee
* Next immediate support for dollar seen at 49.20 level -
trader
(Adds details, quotes, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 27 The Indian rupee gained for
the fourth straight week aided by positive local shares and
robust dollar inflows, while the outlook remained bullish for
the local unit.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
49.3050/3150 to the dollar, after touching 49.2975, its highest
since Nov. 8, and firmer than 50.09/10 at close on Wednesday.
The market was closed on Thursday for a local holiday.
"All the factors are looking positive for the rupee, in
addition to RBI's strictures on forex operations," said J. Moses
Harding, head of the asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd
Bank. "The supply has been tremendous from foreign funds."
"49.20 is the next immediate support for the dollar. If we
break that, we will be staring at a low on 48.51," he said.
RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Tuesday that the curbs
that the central bank has put in place to prevent speculation in
the forex market may not be temporary in nature.
Indian shares rose for a sixth straight session to a 11-week
high as foreign investors continued to buy local stocks on
indication of a policy shift towards reviving growth, with an
increase in global risk appetite also aiding sentiment.
Foreign institutional investors have bought Indian shares
worth $1.8 billion so far in January, and invested $3.4 billion
in debt.
The Reserve Bank of India may intervene in the forward
foreign exchange market, in addition to the spot market, to help
manage liquidity in the banking system, a central bank source
said on Friday.
For more stories on recent measures taken to shore up the
rupee, see
Traders said a weak dollar overseas also aided the rupee.
The yen was on track to post its biggest daily gain in a
month against the dollar, recouping most losses made earlier
this week as hedge funds bought the currency, while the euro
consolidated awaiting a breakthrough in Greek debt talks.
The market developments in Greece would provide directional
cues and influence dollar inflows into India, traders said.
The European Union and IMF want Greece to push through more
budget cuts and implement a series of long-agreed austerity
reforms before they agree on a new bailout the country needs to
avert bankruptcy, a report obtained by Reuters showed.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.68, indicating some weakness in the short term in the
onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.6 on total volumes of $4.8 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar)