MUMBAI, Jan 30 The Indian rupee is
expected to open lower on Monday in anticipation of higher
dollar demand from oil importers and tracking mostly lower Asian
equities.
* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.40 to
the dollar and move in a band of 49.20 to 49.60. The currency
closed up 1.6 percent on Friday at 49.3050/3150 after hitting
49.2975 during trade, its highest since Nov. 8.
* Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its
highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously
tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial
to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit
meeting.
* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures in Singapore were 0.8 percent lower,
suggesting a weak start for local shares.
* Demand for from oil refiners, the biggest buyers of
dollars in the domestic market, usually tend to peak towards the
end of each month when they make payments.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)