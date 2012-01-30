* Dollar demand rises from oil importers
* Shares down nearly 1 pct; euro off 6-week high
(Adds details, quotes, updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian rupee eased on
Monday as oil import payments picked up and uncertainty about a
deal to help debt-ridden Greece drove most Asian equity markets
down.
Global risk appetite is a key driver for the rupee, which
has strengthened 7.3 percent this month on a sharp rise in
foreign fund investment after falling 16 percent in 2011.
"Caution over Greece debt deal is hurting the rupee a bit
along side month-end dollar purchases by oil companies," said
Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
At 10:37 a.m. (0507 GMT), the rupee was at 49.47/48
to the dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than 49.3050/3150 at close on
Friday when it rallied during trade to 49.2975, a level last
seen on Nov. 8.
However, the outlook for the rupee is bullish, Raina said,
adding he expects the currency to strengthen past 49 in the
coming sessions.
Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $1.8 billion
so far in January, and invested $3.4 billion in debt, according
to Securities and Exchange Board of India.
In a report on Sunday, professional services firm Ernst &
Young said foreign direct investment in India is set to swell in
coming years as investors search for growth.
Asian shares inched down and the euro fell from its highest
in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously tuned in
to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial to
avoiding a messy default and eyed yet another European summit
meeting.
The 30-share BSE index was down 0.9 percent as
profit-taking emerged after an 11.5 percent rally this month.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.84.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all were
around 49.82 on total volume of $765 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)