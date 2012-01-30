MUMBAI Jan 30 The Indian rupee fell
further in afternoon trading on Monday, weighed by dollar demand
from a local steelmaker and oil importers. Weaker Indian stocks
added to the pressure.
* At 2:48 p.m. (0918 GMT), the rupee was at
49.59/60 to the dollar, 0.6 percent weaker than 49.305/315 at
the close on Friday when it rose to 49.2975, a level last seen
on Nov. 8.
* Traders said banks bought about $400 million, most likely
for JSW Steel, India's No. 3 steelmaker.
* But other traders said selling in the local currency was
not surprising given the sharp rebound after the record low of
54.30 was touched on Dec. 15. The rupee has gained 7 percent so
far in 2012 after erasing 16 percent of its value in 2011.
* India's main share index was down 1.8 percent
snapping a six session rally.
