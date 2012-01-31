MUMBAI, Jan 31 The Indian rupee is
expected to open higher on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved
globally, bolstering Asian equities and the euro, after Greece
indicated a debt swap deal could be reached soon to prevent a
default.
* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.60 to
the dollar and move in a band of 49.40 to 49.80. The currency
retreated from a near 3-month high to close almost 1 percent
weaker on Monday at 49.79/80 due to strong dollar demand from
oil importers and weak equities.
* The demand from oil refiners, the biggest buyers of
dollars in the local market, will remain a key factor before the
month ends, traders said.
* At 0231 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 0.6 percent higher, suggesting
a strong start for local shares.
* Talks on a debt swap deal between the Greek government and
private bond holders have been slow, but Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress", with
the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this
week.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)