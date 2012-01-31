* Rupee set for biggest monthly gain in more than 10 yrs
* Fears of default by Greece ease, improve risk appetite
* Dollar demand from oil importers limit gains
MUMBAI, Jan 31 The Indian rupee rose on
Tuesday, supported by gains in local shares and improved global
risk appetite as fears of a possible debt default by Greece
eased slightly, although dollar demand from oil refiners kept
gains under check.
Oil is India's biggest import item and consequently local
oil importers are the biggest purchasers of dollars in the local
currency market.
At 10:33 a.m. (0503 GMT), the rupee was at 49.67/68
to the dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 49.79/80.
"Once the dollar demand from oil firms eases, rupee should
rise to as much as 49.50 due to the positive cues from equities
and global markets," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice
president of forex trading at the Development Credit Bank.
In January, the rupee has jumped around 7 percent
against the dollar so far, its biggest monthly gain since the
last quarter of 2001, according to data available on Thomson
Reuters.
Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on
Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes
for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 50.02.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 50.01 on total volume of $830 million.
