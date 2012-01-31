MUMBAI Jan 31 The Indian rupee rose
further in afternoon trading as hopes that Greece will avoid a
disorderly default improved the market's appetite for risk,
pushing up the euro and global stock prices.
* At 2:56 p.m. (0926 GMT), the rupee was at
49.33/34 to the dollar, up sharply from Monday's close of
49.79/80. It hit a high of 49.3250.
* Some traders expect the rupee to take a breather around
49.20 after the sharp rise so far in the session.
* The euro rose and world shares recovered on hopes of a
deal this week to free up the next tranche of aid for Greece.
* Easing demand for dollars by oil importers to meet
end-month payments added to support for the rupee, traders said.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)