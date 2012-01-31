* Rupee gains about 7.45 pct against the dollar in Jan
* Next support for dlr seen at 49.12 - Forecast Pte
* Sensex, Nifty gain around 2 pct each, aid rupee
(Updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Jan 31 The Indian rupee logged its
best monthly gains in more than 17 years in January aided by a
rebound in foreign fund inflows as investors bet on a monetary
easing to accelerate growth in Asia's third-largest economy.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth $2.1 billion
so far in January, after net outflows of about $500 million in
2011, and invested $3.3 in debt.
"Renewed capital inflows aided by peak in Indian rate cycle
and easing inflation are pushing the rupee higher," said Chin
Thio, senior forex strategist at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
On Tuesday, the partially convertible rupee ended
at 49.44/45 to the dollar, after moving in a 49.3200 to 49.7425
range, and up from Monday's close of 49.79/80.
In January, the rupee has strengthened about 7.45
percent against the dollar, the largest monthly gain since the
last month of 1994, Thomson Reuters data showed.
India's wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation
gauge, rose 7.47 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a
9.11 percent rise in November.
India's central bank will watch for a sustained fall in
inflation before it moves ahead with a cut in policy rates,
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on
Monday.
"49.12 marks the next support for the dollar, albeit (we)
expect bouts of short-covering to slow the pace of pullback,
contingent also on risk-appetite," said Radhika Rao, economist
at Forecast in Singapore.
Indian shares posted their best January rise since
1994, after gaining about 2 percent on Tuesday. The main index
rose 11.3 percent in January, its first monthly rise in three,
and the best month since September 2010.
The euro, shares and commodities all gained encouraged by
hopes for a Greek bond deal this week and after European leaders
backed a pact that is hoped will tackle the underlying causes of
the region's debt crisis.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.82 .
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.8, on total volume of $4.6 billion.
(Additional reporting Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini
Menon)