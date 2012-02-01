MUMBAI, Feb 1 The Indian rupee is likely
to open lower on Wednesday after concerns about the global
growth trajectory resurfaced, hurting risk appetite and
dampening the euro.
* U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic
recovery.
* Traders said the rupee would open around 49.55 to
the dollar and move in a band of 49.30 to 49.60. The currency
ended stronger at 49.44/45 on Tuesday, registering a rise of
7.45 percent for January, its best monthly gain in more than 17
years.
* At 0246 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks
ex-Japan was down 0.07 percent, while the Nifty
India stock futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower,
suggesting a negative start for local shares.
* The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on
Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of
hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese
intervention to curb a mighty yen.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)