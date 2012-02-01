MUMBAI, Feb 1 The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Wednesday after concerns about the global growth trajectory resurfaced, hurting risk appetite and dampening the euro. * U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery. * Traders said the rupee would open around 49.55 to the dollar and move in a band of 49.30 to 49.60. The currency ended stronger at 49.44/45 on Tuesday, registering a rise of 7.45 percent for January, its best monthly gain in more than 17 years. * At 0246 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.07 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower, suggesting a negative start for local shares. * The euro was nursing broad-based losses in early Asia on Wednesday after a messy sell-off overnight eradicated days of hard-won gains, while investors kept a wary eye out for Japanese intervention to curb a mighty yen. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)