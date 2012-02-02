MUMBAI, Feb 2 The rupee is likely to strengthen past 49 to the dollar on Thursday for the first time in three months after a batch of strong manufacturing data from China and India to Germany improved hunger for risky assets. * Asian shares and the euro were higher as the data soothed fears about world economies deteriorating on the back of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, while falling European debt yields also helped sentiment. * Traders said the rupee would open around 49.05 and move in a band of 48.90 to 49.10. It ended 0.4 percent stronger on Wednesday at 49.2650/2750. * The currency last strengthened past 49 in early November, according to Thomson Reuters data. * At 0247 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 1.18 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.58 percent higher, suggesting a positive start for local shares. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)