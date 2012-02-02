* Rupee may touch 48.60/dlr in coming sessions-HDFC Bank

* Subdued speculative activity in local FX mkt supports

* Robust dollar inflows, easing worries on global econ aid (Adds details, quotes, update to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Feb 2 The rupee strengthened past 49 to the dollar for the first time in three months on Thursday as dollar inflows remained strong, but the currency gave up most of its early gains after a retreat in local equities.

At 11:22 a.m. (0552 GMT), the rupee was at 49.16/17, after touching 48.9425 -- its highest since Nov. 1, according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.2650/2750 on Wednesday.

"The selling pressure on the rupee emerged as some traders used the pullback in equities to cover short-dollar positions," said a dealer with a foreign bank.

India's main share pared most early gains and was up just 0.15 percent after the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecoms licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that immediately sent some telecoms stocks down.

The outlook on the currency, however, remains positive as economic momentum in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to stay strong with the central bank slowly returning to monetary easing.

"48.60 is the next target on the rupee. Good amount of inflows are coming in and there are no negatives to speak of," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.

The euro, which is closely tracked by local currency traders for clues on risk appetite, edged higher on Thursday and the Australian dollar hit a five-month high.

A batch of strong manufacturing data from China and India to Germany allayed concerns that the festering euro zone debt crisis could derail growth in major economies across the globe.

"Inflows are way higher than outflows. And you cannot fight the money which is flowing in, so any episode of selling pressure on the rupee will be small," said a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank.

Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.18 billion so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.

The near absence of speculative trades in the local currency market were also helping rupee, traders said.

The Reserve Bank of India slashed trading limits on market participants to curb speculation after the rupee slumped to a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.

For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's volatility and increase inflows, see:

Intervention in the foreign exchange market needs to be a bit unpredictable, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.52.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 49.42, on total volume of $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)