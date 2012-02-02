MUMBAI Feb 2 The Indian rupee was higher
on Thursday, supported by gains in the local share market, but
it was off the three-month high hit earlier due to a fall in the
euro, a closely tracked indicator of global risk appetite by
local currency traders.
* At 3:02 p.m. (0932 GMT), the rupee was at
49.10/11, after touching 48.9425 -- its highest since Nov. 1,
according to Thomson Reuters data. It closed at 49.2650/2750 on
Wednesday.
* The euro dipped versus the dollar on Thursday, paring
gains made after better manufacturing data eased worries about
global growth, and looked set to stay subdued as investors
awaited a debt swap deal between Greece and its private
creditors.
* India's main share was up 0.8 percent but lower
than the day's high after the Supreme Court quashed 122 telecoms
licences issued in 2008 in a judgement that immediately sent
some telecoms stocks down.
* The outlook on the currency remains positive as economic
momentum in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to stay
strong with the central bank slowly returning to monetary
easing, traders said.
* Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.18
billion so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt, data
from the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)