MUMBAI, Feb 3 The Indian rupee is expected to nudge higher early on Friday in anticipation of dollar inflows, while caution in major financial markets before the key U.S. jobs data will keep traders wary. * Traders said the rupee would open around 49.10 and move in a band of 49.00 to 49.30. It ended at 49.15/16 on Thursday, stronger than the previous close of 49.265/275 but off a three-month high of 48.9425 hit during trade. * Asian shares and major currencies were stuck in ranges on Friday ahead of the U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues over the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on. * At 0237 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.3 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.2 percent higher. * The U.S. jobs report, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show the U.S. economy generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)