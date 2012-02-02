* Rupee may touch 48.60/dlr in near term-traders
* Global manufacturing surveys lift equity markets aiding
inflows
* Euro jumps on China comments about euro zone
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 2 The Indian rupee hit a
three-month high on Thursday, encouraged by gains in domestic
equities, and after manufacturing data in China and Germany
boosted investor appetite in high-yielding emerging market
assets.
Factory activity in the United States, China and Germany
grew in January, data released Thursday showed, raising hopes
that the world economy is not deteriorating as seriously as
feared before.
The rupee closed at 49.15/16, after touching
48.9425 -- its highest since Nov. 1, according to Thomson
Reuters data. It closed at 49.2650/2750 on Wednesday.
The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after Chinese
Premier Wen Jiabao said China was considering greater
involvement in the EFSF euro zone rescue fund and its successor,
the ESM, traders said.
"I see more inflows into India, despite the sharp rise in
equities and rupee, although the size may be moderate compared
with January," a senior trader with a foreign bank said.
Traders expect the rupee to strengthen to 48.60 to the
dollar in the near term.
The local currency posted its largest monthly gain in at
least 17 years in January, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee's 7.45 percent January gain followed a 16 percent
drop in 2011 which made it Asia's worst performer for the year.
The 30-share BSE share index closed 131.27 points,
or 0.76 percent, higher at 17,431.85 points, its third straight
day of gains.
"Expect sentiment on rupee to remain strong ahead of the
budget," said A. Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities, a
primary dealership in Mumbai.
"But lot of flows will depend on global risk appetite which
is tied to developments in Europe," he said.
The outlook on the currency remains positive as economic
momentum in Asia's third-largest economy is expected to stay
strong with the central bank slowly returning to monetary
easing, traders said.
Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.18 billion
so far this year and invested $3.2 billion in debt, data from
the Securities and Exchange Board of India showed.
The near absence of speculative trades in the local currency
market was also helping the rupee, traders said.
The Reserve Bank of India slashed trading limits on market
participants to curb speculation after the rupee slumped to a
record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows, see:
Intervention in the foreign exchange market needs to be a
bit unpredictable, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on
Thursday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.14.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.44, on total volume of $5.7 billion.
