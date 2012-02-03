MUMBAI Feb 3 The Indian rupee climbed to a three-month high on Friday, propelled by dollar inflows and gains in the local share market.

* At 3:02 p.m. (0932 GMT), the rupee was at 48.73/74 to the dollar, close to the day's high of 48.72, a level not seen since Oct. 31. It at 49.15/16 on Thursday.

* Traders said U.S. jobs data at 1330 GMT would be crucial in deciding the direction of the rupee next week as the data is expected to offer clues on global growth and appetite for risk.

* The U.S. economy is is expected to have generated 150,000 jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5 percent.

* India's main share index was up 1 percent in afternoon trading.

* Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.6 billion so far this year, while investing $3.2 billion in debt, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India shows. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing Ted Kerr)