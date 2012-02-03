MUMBAI Feb 3 The Indian rupee climbed to
a three-month high on Friday, propelled by dollar inflows and
gains in the local share market.
* At 3:02 p.m. (0932 GMT), the rupee was at
48.73/74 to the dollar, close to the day's high of 48.72, a
level not seen since Oct. 31. It at 49.15/16 on Thursday.
* Traders said U.S. jobs data at 1330 GMT would be crucial
in deciding the direction of the rupee next week as the data is
expected to offer clues on global growth and appetite for risk.
* The U.S. economy is is expected to have generated 150,000
jobs in January, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 8.5
percent.
* India's main share index was up 1 percent in
afternoon trading.
* Foreign funds have bought Indian shares worth $2.6 billion
so far this year, while investing $3.2 billion in debt, data
from the Securities and Exchange Board of India shows.
