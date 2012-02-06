MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee is expected
to open stronger on Monday after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs
data bolstered investor risk appetite across world markets.
* Traders said the rupee would open around 48.30 to
the dollar and move in a band of 48.20 to 48.75. It ended at
48.6850/6950 on Friday, posting its fifth straight weekly rise.
* At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 0.93 percent higher,
indicating a positive opening for local stocks.
* The United States created jobs at the fastest pace in nine
months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped
to a near three-year low, giving a boost to President Barack
Obama.
* Traders said the developments on the Greece rescue package
would be watched for further direction.
* Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)