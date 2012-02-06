MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee is expected to open stronger on Monday after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite across world markets. * Traders said the rupee would open around 48.30 to the dollar and move in a band of 48.20 to 48.75. It ended at 48.6850/6950 on Friday, posting its fifth straight weekly rise. * At 0225 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.32 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.93 percent higher, indicating a positive opening for local stocks. * The United States created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year low, giving a boost to President Barack Obama. * Traders said the developments on the Greece rescue package would be watched for further direction. * Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly default. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)