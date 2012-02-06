MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee was down in afternoon trading on Monday as comfort from positive local equities was offset by caution ahead of a decision on Greece's debt deal expected at 1000 GMT, a move that will decide direction of global markets and the risk appetite. * At 2:06 p.m. (0836 GMT), the rupee was at 48.83/84 to the dollar after touching 48.60, its highest since Sept. 21. It closed at 48.6850/6950 on Friday. * Greece's coalition members must tell the European Union whether they accept the terms of a new bailout in order to avoid a disorderly default. * India's main share index was up 0.7 percent after surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data. * Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed 243,000 non-farm jobs were created in January, its fastest pace in nine months, pulling the unemployment rate to an unexpected three-year low of 8.3 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)