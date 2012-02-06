MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee was down in
afternoon trading on Monday as comfort from positive local
equities was offset by caution ahead of a decision on Greece's
debt deal expected at 1000 GMT, a move that will decide
direction of global markets and the risk appetite.
* At 2:06 p.m. (0836 GMT), the rupee was at
48.83/84 to the dollar after touching 48.60, its highest since
Sept. 21. It closed at 48.6850/6950 on Friday.
* Greece's coalition members must tell the European Union
whether they accept the terms of a new bailout in order to avoid
a disorderly default.
* India's main share index was up 0.7 percent after
surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data.
* Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed 243,000
non-farm jobs were created in January, its fastest pace in nine
months, pulling the unemployment rate to an unexpected
three-year low of 8.3 percent.
