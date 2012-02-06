* Dollar demand from oil refiners, companies hurt
* S&P report on challenges to India's rating outlook weighs
* Marginal easing of FX curbs won't impact rupee - dealers
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 6 The Indian rupee ended a
four-day winning streak on Monday, reversing early gains that
saw it rise to a more than four-and-a-half month high, as dollar
demand from local oil refiners and big companies offset a rise
in local shares.
A report by rating agency Standard & Poor's outlining the
numerous hurdles faced by India in maintaining its stable rating
outlook and the lingering Greek debt crisis weighed on the unit.
The rupee ended at 49.05/06 to the dollar after
touching 48.60, its highest since Sept. 21, and weaker than its
48.6850/6950 close on Friday.
"Any possibility of a rating downgrade hurts economic
sentiment. So, the currency was bound to see some impact," said
A. Ajith Kumar, senior manager of forex trading at Federal Bank.
Asia's third-largest economy's rating outlook was being
challenged by high inflation, weak fiscal position and slower
economic growth, S&P said on Monday. It, however, said it was
not likely to revise outlook on long-term rating in near future.
"On top of this, oil payment-related dollar buying was also
seen and the euro weakened due to worries on the euro debt deal.
Therefore, the next support level for rupee is seen around
49.20," Kumar said.
Some traders said a pick-up in dollar buying from gold
importers also dragged the rupee.
Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of the
yellow metal, edged up as prices extended losses for a third
straight session, spurring traders to stock up given the wedding
season.
The euro fell on mounting investor concern that Greek
coalition parties had yet to sign off on the terms of a new
bailout worth 130 billion euros, keeping alive the risk of a
messy default that could ensnare other countries such as
Portugal.
Oil is India's biggest import item and local oil refiners
are the largest buyers of the dollar in the domestic currency
market.
India's main share index ended up, bolstered by a
surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data that added to investor
confidence about a turnaround in the global economy.
The Reserve Bank of India marginally eased some restrictions
on the limits on net open positions for forex trading. However,
the move won't have any impact on the rupee's movement as the
relaxation was nominal, dealers said.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.35.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.27, on total volume of $5.47 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)