* Traders watch Greek developments for clues on inflows
* Oil payments pushed the rupee down early
* Rupee seen in 49.30 to 49.80/dlr range
(Updates to mid-morning, adds detail)
MUMBAI, Feb 13 The Indian rupee rebounded
on Monday on foreign fund investments after the currency
initially fell on import payments for oil, and traders said they
were watching Greece for direction on fund flows.
At 10:42 a.m. (0512 GMT), the rupee was at 49.29/30
to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 49.40/41 and off
49.54 struck in early trade.
Vikas Babu, a foreign exchange trader at state-run Andhra
Bank, said some banks sold dollars on behalf of foreign
portfolio investors, helping the rupee rise after opening lower.
Foreign funds have moved around $7 billion into domestic
debt and equity in 2012 as of Feb. 10, data from the Securities
Exchange Board of India showed.
The rupee is likely to move in a 49.30 to 49.80 range, said
Subramaniam Sharma, director of brokerage Greenback Forex,
adding the market was keeping a close eye on a likely Greek deal
to avoid default. A deal could boost risk sentiment and capital
flows into emerging economies like India,
Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity
bill to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national
bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens and
violence spread around the country.
The market is also awaiting inflation data due on Tuesday
for clues on the Reserve Bank of India's rate action.
Headline inflation rate is expected to have
cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent
in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll
showed.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.63.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.45, on total volume of $1.2 billion.
Oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the local
market, were active in the morning as Brent crude rose above
$118 a barrel, traders said.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)