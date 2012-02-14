MUMBAI, Feb 14 The Indian rupee is
expected to start lower on Tuesday as investor appetite for
risky assets took a beating after rating agency Moody's warned
it may cut its triple-A ratings for France, Britain and Austria.
* At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.72 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures in Singapore were 0.24 percent lower,
suggesting a weak start for local shares.
* Doubts over Athen's ability to pursue austerity reforms,
with social unrest intensifying, also weighed on sentiment for
shares and the euro.
* For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European
countries, see
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.35 to
the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.50, after closing at
49.19/20 on Monday.
* The central bank could step in to support the rupee if it
slides sharply, traders said. The Reserve Bank of India sold
more than $9 billion in the spot and forwards market in
December, its biggest intervention in nearly three-and-half
years.
* The market would watch January inflation data due around
0630 GMT for direction, traders said. For a Reuters poll, click
on
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)