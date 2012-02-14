MUMBAI, Feb 14 The Indian rupee is expected to start lower on Tuesday as investor appetite for risky assets took a beating after rating agency Moody's warned it may cut its triple-A ratings for France, Britain and Austria. * At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.72 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.24 percent lower, suggesting a weak start for local shares. * Doubts over Athen's ability to pursue austerity reforms, with social unrest intensifying, also weighed on sentiment for shares and the euro. * For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European countries, see * Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.35 to the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.50, after closing at 49.19/20 on Monday. * The central bank could step in to support the rupee if it slides sharply, traders said. The Reserve Bank of India sold more than $9 billion in the spot and forwards market in December, its biggest intervention in nearly three-and-half years. * The market would watch January inflation data due around 0630 GMT for direction, traders said. For a Reuters poll, click on (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)