* Inflation likely cooled to 6.6 pct in Jan-poll
* Rupee seen in 49.00 to 49.50/dlr range in session-traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI Feb 14 The Indian rupee was weaker
on Tuesday on worries over foreign fund outflows as risk
sentiment was dented with Moody's warning it may cut its
triple-A rating for France, Britain and Austria.
At 9:59 a.m. (0429 GMT), the rupee was at 49.28/29
to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 49.19/20. It has
traded in a 49.2750 to 49.4200 band so far in the session.
Asian shares and the euro fell after the Moody's warning
reminded investors that Europe is still deeply mired in a debt
crisis despite Athens' steps to avoid a disorderly default.
For more details on the Moody's ratings on the European
countries, see.
The direction of the rupee is expected to be influenced by
the January inflation data, due around 0630 GMT, traders said.
"The inflation data is key today because a lower print could
lift the local shares and aid the rupee," said Ashtosh Raina,
head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
Dealers expect the rupee to trade in a wide 49.00 to 49.50
range on Tuesday if the inflation number surprises or demand
from oil refiners rise in late session.
Indian shares were subdued in early trades as investors
turned cautious about the global economy.
Headline inflation rate is expected to have
cooled to 6.60 percent year-on-year in January from 7.47 percent
in December, helped by easing food prices, a Reuters poll
showed.
The central bank could step in to support the rupee if it
slides sharply, traders said. The Reserve Bank of India sold
more than $9 billion in the spot and forwards market in
December, its biggest intervention in nearly three-and-half
years.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.64.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.5, on total volume of $662 million.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)