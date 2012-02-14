MUMBAI Feb 14 The Indian rupee stayed
weak on Tuesday due to dollar demand from oil refiners, but
positive local stocks tempered the fall.
* Oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the
local currency market.
* At 2:21 p.m. (0851 GMT), the rupee was at
49.2850/2950 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
49.19/20. It had dipped to 49.4200 earlier as demand for riskier
assets had stalled after ratings agency Moody's warned it may
cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and
Austria.
* The rupee was supported by views that the Reserve Bank of
India will step in to support the currency if it slides sharply.
The RBI sold more than $9 billion in the spot and forwards
market in December, its biggest intervention in nearly
three-and-half years.
* India's main share index was up 0.3 percent amid
cautious trade.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)