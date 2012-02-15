MUMBAI, Feb 15 The Indian rupee is likely to open tad lower on Wednesday as investors await clarity on Greece's bailout funds after euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a meeting on the issue. * Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.44 to the dollar and move between 49.20 and 49.70, after closing at 49.36/37 on Tuesday. * At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.4 percent higher, suggesting a positive start for local shares. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)