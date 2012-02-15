MUMBAI, Feb 15 The Indian rupee is likely
to open tad lower on Wednesday as investors await clarity on
Greece's bailout funds after euro zone finance ministers dropped
plans for a meeting on the issue.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 49.44 to
the dollar and move between 49.20 and 49.70, after closing at
49.36/37 on Tuesday.
* At 0232 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.8 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 0.4 percent higher, suggesting
a positive start for local shares.
