MUMBAI Feb 15 The Indian rupee came off the day's highs in afternoon trade weighed by dollar demand from local oil refiners, but sharp gains in local shares limited the fall.

* Strong dollar inflows also helped the rupee to absorb the impact of selling, traders said.

* At 2:39 p.m. (0909 GMT), the rupee was at 49.29/30 to the dollar, stronger than Tuesday's close of 49.36/37, but down from the day's high of 49.19.

* Oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market as India imports more than 80 percent of its oil requirements.

* Trading in the local forex market will be shut on Thursday as the state government of Maharashtra, where Mumbai is located, has announced a bank holiday on Thursday for local elections.

* India's main share index was up 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)