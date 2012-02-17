MUMBAI, Feb 17 The rupee is likely to rise
on Friday after signs Greece could avert a default and strong
U.S. economic data improved appetite for riskier assets, pushing
Asian equities and the euro higher.
* Traders expect the Indian currency to open around
49.15 to the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.30. It closed
at 49.29/30 on Wednesday and the market was closed on Thursday
for a local holiday.
* At 0227 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1.21 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 1.09 percent higher,
suggesting a positive start for local shares.
* A sharp rise in global oil prices could limit the rupee's
rise, traders said.
* Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row,
topping $120 a barrel at settlement -- an eight-month high -- on
worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where
output was expected to dip next month.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)