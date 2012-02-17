* Improved risk appetite bolsters rupee
* Higher global oil prices a concern
MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian rupee nudged
higher on Friday as the prospect for capital inflows got a boost
from stronger U.S. economic data and indications for a Greece
bailout.
At 10:46 a.m. (0516 GMT), the rupee was 49.21/22 to
the dollar, compared with the previous close of 49.29/30.
"Overall, we can expect the rupee to move towards 49 as
inflows are likely to stay strong and the global mood is
positive," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, associate vice-president of
foreign exchange trading at Development Credit Bank.
He expects resistance for the currency around 48.88.
The rupee has strengthened 7.7 percent so far in 2012 on the
back of nearly $8 billion invested by foreign funds in Indian
stocks and debt. It had dived around 16 percent in 2011 and
touched a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
The main stock index was up 1.2 percent, taking
gains since the end of 2011 to almost 19 percent.
Higher global oil prices initially weighed on the rupee and
Raghuvanshi said demand for dollars would go up if prices stayed
high. India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and
the refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars.
Brent crude was above $120 a barrel on Friday, rising for a
fifth day, on supply worries from Iran.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.57.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.31, on total volume of $869 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)