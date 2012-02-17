(Updates to late afternoon)

MUMBAI Feb 17 The Indian rupee climbed down from the day's high in afternoon trade on Friday as comfort from gains in local equities and strong dollar inflows on improved risk appetite was offset by persistent greenback purchases from oil importers.

* India imports about 80 percent of the oil it consumes and consequently refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars.

* At 2:09 a.m. (0839 GMT), the rupee was 49.23/24 to the dollar, stronger than its previous close of 49.29/30, but down from the high of 49.1550 hit earlier.

* Equities gained across the world as Greece seemed to pullback from the likelihood of disorderly default and labor, manufacturing and housing data from the United States encouraged investors to buy riskier assets. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)