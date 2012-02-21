MUMBAI, Feb 21 The Indian rupee is likely to rise early on Tuesday in anticipation of capital flows into equities and debt when trading resumes after a three-day weekend. * "We could see some catch-up happening," said a foreign exchange dealer at a state-run bank, referring to a global rally on Monday after China moved to support growth in the world's second-biggest economy. * A euro zone deal reached for a second Greek bailout package could spur risk appetite, traders said. * The rupee is expected to open around 49.10 to the dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.40. It closed at 49.27/28 on Friday. * India's main share index has risen more than 18 percent in 2012, with foreign funds pouring in about $4.4 billion. For a story on China's monetary move, see * At 0302 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)