MUMBAI, Feb 21 The Indian rupee is likely
to rise early on Tuesday in anticipation of capital flows into
equities and debt when trading resumes after a three-day
weekend.
* "We could see some catch-up happening," said a foreign
exchange dealer at a state-run bank, referring to a global rally
on Monday after China moved to support growth in the world's
second-biggest economy.
* A euro zone deal reached for a second Greek bailout
package could spur risk appetite, traders said.
* The rupee is expected to open around 49.10 to the
dollar and move between 49.00 and 49.40. It closed at 49.27/28
on Friday.
* India's main share index has risen more than 18
percent in 2012, with foreign funds pouring in about $4.4
billion. For a story on China's monetary move,
see
* At 0302 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.4 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower.
