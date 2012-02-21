* Positive local shares, robust dlr inflows aid
MUMBAI, Feb 21 The Indian rupee climbed to
a two-week high on Tuesday, driven by dollar inflows, gains in
local stocks and improved appetite for risk after the euro zone
reached a deal to rescue debt-laden Greece.
At 9:50 a.m. (0420 GMT), the rupee was at 49.09/10
to the dollar, after touching 49.05, a level last seen on Feb.
8, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The unit had ended at 49.27/28 on Friday and trading was
closed on Monday for a local holiday.
"Risk-on sentiment is definitely there and the Greece deal
could further help boost dollar inflows," said a foreign
exchange dealer with a foreign bank.
Foreign funds have poured in more than $8 billion into
Indian equities and debt so far in 2012, according to the
Securities and Exchange Board of India.
"We could see the rupee strengthen past the 49 mark and then
to 48.80 soon, " the dealer said.
The rupee has gained over 8 percent since the start of 2012
after erasing nearly 16 percent of its value last year.
Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal early on Tuesday
for a second bailout programme for Greece that includes new
financing of 130 billion euros and aims to cut Greece's debt to
121 percent of GDP by 2020, two EU officials said.
Some traders, however, said dollar demand from local oil
importers, due to the rising global crude oil prices, could
arrest the rupee's gains.
Oil is India's biggest import item and consequently domestic
oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the local
currency market. For stories on oil, see.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.49.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.17, on total volume of $376 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)