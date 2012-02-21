MUMBAI Feb 21 The Indian rupee was pulled
off a two-week high touched in early trades on Tuesday due to
strong dollar demand from oil refiners, the biggest purchasers
of the greenback in local currency markets.
* Some companies bought dollars to repay maturing foreign
currency convertible bonds, which also weighed on the rupee,
traders said.
* At 2:38 p.m. (0908 GMT), the rupee was at
49.19/20 to the dollar, after touching 49.05, its highest since
Feb. 8, according to Thomson Reuters data. It had ended at
49.27/28 on Friday.
* Improved global risk appetite after Greece secured the
second tranche of bailout funds pushed equities higher and
helped limit selling pressure on the rupee, traders said.
* After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers finalised
measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5 percent of gross domestic
product by 2020, securing its second rescue in less than two
years and allowing it to meet a bond repayment due next month.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)