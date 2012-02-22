* Euro zone recession worries dent risk appetite
* Near-term outlook for rupee upbeat
* Oil importers step up dollar buying for payments
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 22 The Indian rupee ended
stronger on Wednesday as robust capital inflows offset dollar
demand from local oil importers and negative equities, and the
outlook for the currency remains positive.
Dollar inflows into India are expected to stay strong and
easing inflation is seen creating more room for the Reserve Bank
of India to cut interest rates, traders said.
"Improvement in growth outlook for FY13 will provide support
to rupee and hence we expect it to trade around 46 levels by
December 2012," said Shubhada M. Rao, chief economist for YES
Bank, in a note.
The rupee ended 0.2 percent stronger at 49.22/23 to
the dollar. It moved in a band of 49.1650-49.3050 intraday.
The Indian unit has rebounded nearly 8 percent so far in
2012 after last year's 16 percent slide. It touched a record low
of 54.30 versus the dollar on Dec. 15.
India's economy is expected to pick up in the fiscal year
starting on April 1 after growing at its slowest pace in three
years in the current fiscal year, a government advisory panel
said on Wednesday.
Foreign funds have invested over $8 billion in Indian stocks
and debt since the start of January, according to the Securities
and Exchange Board of India.
"The base expectation is that rupee should move towards
48.60. But genuine demand from importers is preventing any
convincing break past the 49.20 level as dollar bids seem to
pour in around those levels," said Ashish Barua, a senior forex
dealer with IndusInd Bank.
Traders said domestic oil refiners have increased their
dollar purchases over the past few days in a move to settle
outstanding payments to Iran earlier amid Western sanctions.
India, which imports about 80 percent of its total
oil requirement, is pushing local refiners to reduce oil imports
from Iran by at least 10 percent for 2012/13. New Delhi imports
about 12 percent of its oil needs from Tehran.
Weaker-than-expected euro zone service sector data raised
concerns about a possible recession in the region, pushing the
euro and equities lower and, in turn, weighing on the rupee.
The euro is closely watched by traders for cues on global
risk appetite and foreign fund flows, and a fall in the single
currency usually puts selling pressure on the rupee.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts were at 49.64.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 49.2825, the MCX-SX at 48.2925 and the United Stock
Exchange at 49.2900, on a total volume of $3.9 billion.
(Additional reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)