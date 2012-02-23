MUMBAI, Feb 23 The Indian rupee is likely
to open lower on Thursday as dollar demand from oil importers is
expected to remain strong.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 49.32
to the dollar and move between 49.20 and 49.50. It closed at
49.22/23 on Wednesday.
* India imports nearly 80 percent of the oil it consumes and
refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency
market.
* At 0239 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.7 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures in Singapore was little changed.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)