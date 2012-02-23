MUMBAI, Feb 23 The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Thursday as dollar demand from oil importers is expected to remain strong. * Traders said the rupee should open around 49.32 to the dollar and move between 49.20 and 49.50. It closed at 49.22/23 on Wednesday. * India imports nearly 80 percent of the oil it consumes and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the currency market. * At 0239 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.7 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore was little changed. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)