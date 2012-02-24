MUMBAI, Feb 24 The Indian rupee is likely to rise on Friday in anticipation of capital inflows after strong German economic and U.S. labour market data improved risk appetite. * Traders said they expect the rupee to open around 49.10 to the dollar and move between 49.05 and 49.20, with gains capped by oil payments. It closed at 49.19/20 on Thursday. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. December home prices rose 0.7 percent. * Across the Atlantic, the German Ifo think-tank survey of business sentiment rose to its strongest level in seven months, lifting the euro to its highest in 2-1/2 months against the U.S. dollar. * At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent higher. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)