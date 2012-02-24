MUMBAI, Feb 24 The Indian rupee is likely
to rise on Friday in anticipation of capital inflows after
strong German economic and U.S. labour market data improved risk
appetite.
* Traders said they expect the rupee to open around
49.10 to the dollar and move between 49.05 and 49.20, with gains
capped by oil payments. It closed at 49.19/20 on Thursday.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. December home prices rose
0.7 percent.
* Across the Atlantic, the German Ifo think-tank survey of
business sentiment rose to its strongest level in seven months,
lifting the euro to its highest in 2-1/2 months against the U.S.
dollar.
* At 0228 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 0.2 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)