* Upbeat German data lifts euro to 2-1/2 month high
* European currency seen proxy for risk sentiment
* Weaker shares, dollar buying by oil refiners limit rupee
rise
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 23 The Indian rupee recouped
intraday losses to close marginally higher on Thursday, as the
euro firmed on upbeat German data.
Dollar inflows also supported the Indian currency, although
traders said this was balanced by dollar demand from oil
importers through much of the day.
The rupee rose near the close after the euro, considered a
proxy for risk appetite, rose to a 10-week high against the
dollar on a report showing that German business sentiment rose
for a fourth month in a row.
The rupee closed at 49.19/20 to the dollar, up
slightly from Wednesday's close of 49.22/23. It touched a low of
49.32 in early trading.
"The rupee recovered smartly, tailing the euro," said Sachin
Joshi, a forex dealer at IndusInd Bank.
Oil refiners, the biggest buyers of dollars in the local
currency market, have scaled up their purchases over the past
few days to clear outstanding import payments to Iran as quickly
as possible as Western sanctions tighten.
India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil
requirements, imports about 12 percent of its oil needs from
Iran.
Traders said the outlook for the rupee was bullish, with
foreign inflows expected to pick up as the economy responds to
the Reserve Bank of India's more accommodative monetary policy.
Foreign funds have poured more than $8.6 billion into Indian
equities and debt so far in 2012, helping the rupee rise by
around 8 percent after the 16 percent drop in 2011.
Any Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore, said the rupee appears to have lost
momentum after recovering in January.
"The rupee looks to consolidate within the current trading
range," he said.
Indian shares fell for a second consecutive day as investors
took profits on expiry of monthly derivatives, and concerns grew
about rising oil prices.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.18.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.23, on a total volume of $3.1 billion.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)