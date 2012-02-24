* Dollar demand from oil companies limit rupee's rise
MUMBAI, Feb 24 The Indian rupee climbed
higher on Friday driven by robust capital flows into local
stocks and debt, but oil importers' clamour for dollars is seen
capping the gains.
At 10:35 a.m. (0506 GMT), the rupee was at 49.03/04
to the dollar, up from Thursday's close of 49.19/20. It had
touched 48.98 in early trades.
"There are a good amount of (dollar) inflows happening. But
rupee may not strengthen past 48.90-48.95 level because of
continuous dollar demand from oilers," said a foreign exchange
trader with a foreign bank.
Oil refiners, the biggest buyers of dollars in the local
currency market, have scaled up their purchases over the past
few days to clear outstanding import payments to Iran as quickly
as possible as Western sanctions tighten on the country.
India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil
requirements, imports about 12 percent of its oil needs from
Iran. But New Delhi is now looking to buy more oil from Saudi
Arabia, as a replacement for a cut in supplies from Iran.
Foreign funds have invested around $9 billion into Indian
equities and debt so far in 2012, according to Securities and
Exchange Board of India.
Given this huge influx of foreign capital, any outflows
related to Citigroup Inc's stake sale in India's Housing
Development Finance Corp is unlikely to create big
selling pressure on the rupee, traders said.
"Any outflows for the Citi deal will be staggered, so it not
going to impact the spot rupee rate very much. In any case,
there are a lot of dollar inflows happening to help absorb any
shock," the dealer said.
Citigroup said it was expected to have raised $1.9 billion
on selling its 9.85 percent state in HDFC.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.41.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.05, on a total volume of $950 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)