MUMBAI Feb 24 The Indian rupee was
knocked off its early highs on Friday as dollar demand from oil
importers remained strong and local equities moved deeper into
negative territory.
* At 1:51 p.m. (0821 GMT), the rupee was at
49.14/15 to the dollar, after touching a high of 48.98 in early
trades. The unit had closed at 49.19/20 on Thursday.
* Dollar buying by Indian oil refiners has assumed a sense
of urgency in the past few days as global oil prices simmer due
to rising tensions between Iran and western nations. For stories
on oil, see
* The fact that India imports 80 percent of its oil needs,
of which around 12 percent come from Iran, has added to domestic
oil companies dollar needs.
* New Delhi is now looking to buy more oil from Saudi
Arabia, as a replacement for a cut in supplies from Iran.
* But, strong foreign inflows are helping offset selling
pressure on the rupee, which has gained around 8 percent this
year after diving 16 percent in 2011.
* Foreign funds have invested around $9 billion into Indian
equities and debt so far in 2012, according to Securities and
Exchange Board of India.
* India's main share index was down more
than 1 percent as investors took profits on concerns about
rising global oil prices and the country's widening fiscal
deficit.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)