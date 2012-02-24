* Rupee ends at 48.9350 vs dlr, highest since Feb. 7
* Euro hits 2-1/2 mth high as German data aids
* Foreign inflows in debt, equity strengthen rupee
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Feb 24 The Indian rupee gained for
a second straight week on Friday on signs European efforts to
contain the region's debt crisis were working, boosting
sentiment for riskier emerging-market assets.
The rupee gained 0.7 percent this week to close at
48.9350/9450 to the dollar, its highest since Feb. 7. It ended
at 49.19/20 on Thursday.
"There is some slight bounce with much better sentiment and
stability in Europe," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income
and forex trading at First Rand Bank. "Foreign investor
portfolio inflows and dollar weakness have helped rupee to gain
this week."
The euro hit a fresh 2-1/2 month high on Friday, continuing
gains after improved German business sentiment data.
Strong foreign inflows have helped the rupee gain
around 8 percent this year after its 16 percent drop in 2011.
Foreign funds have invested around $9 billion in Indian equities
and debt so far in 2012, according to the Securities and
Exchange Board of India.
Dollar demand from local oil refiners weighed on the rupee,
with global oil prices rising as concern over cuts in Iranian
supply offset worries that high oil prices could restrain
demand.
India imports 80 percent of its oil needs, of which around
12 percent come from Iran, adding to domestic oil companies'
dollar needs.
Traders said the rupee's rally since mid-December was driven
by RBI strictures on foreign exchange operations, along with
strong foreign investor flows into debt and equity market.
Macroeconomic dynamics continue to be negative, dominated by
slower growth, a widening trade gap and high fiscal deficit.
"Rupee strength has been driven by global liquidity rather
than convincing signs of Indian recovery," said Priyanka
Kishore, a forex strategist at Standard Chartered Bank.
"Improvement in India's trade deficit stalled in January and
may be reversed on high oil," she said in a note.
J. Moses Harding, head of the asset-liabilities committee at
IndusInd Bank, sees near-term stability in the rupee in a range
of 48.85-49.80 to the dollar and expects it to further
strengthen to 48.65-48.50.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward
contracts were at 48.92.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended at
around 48.96, on a total volume of $5.5 billion.
