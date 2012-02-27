MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian rupee is likely
to open stronger on Monday as optimism from the recent aid deal
for Greece, strong growth indicators from Germany and a
liquidity injection expected from the European Central Bank help
improve global risk appetite.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 48.80
to the dollar and move between 48.60 and 49.20. It closed at
48.9350/9450 on Friday, strengthening 0.7 percent last week, its
second straight week of gain.
* The European Central Bank will this week offer, for the
second time, an unlimited volume of cheap three-year loans to
European banks.
* However, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.44 percent at 0225 GMT and the Nifty
India stock futures index in Singapore was 0.32 percent
lower.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)