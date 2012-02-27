* Local oil refiners step up dlr buys on global oil surge
* Strong dollar inflows support currency
* Brent above $125/bbl on supply concerns
(Adds quotes, updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian rupee was down
on Monday as local oil refiners stepped up dollar purchases due
to the rise in global oil prices, offsetting the comfort from
capital flows into local stocks and debt.
India imports around 80 percent of its oil requirements and
consequently domestic oil companies are the biggest buyers of
dollars in the local currency market.
At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the rupee was at 49.01/02
to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945.
"Inflows into stocks are continuing. But oil is the biggest
threat to the rupee and could push the rupee back to 49.50,"
said Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with
state-run Andhra Bank.
Brent crude stayed near 10-month highs, above $125 to a
barrel due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose
over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. Brent had gained 13
percent in February.
However, traders expect any sharp slide of the rupee beyond
49.50 to be arrested by the Reserve Bank of India, which has
been actively intervening for the past few months.
The RBI had sold more than $9 billion in the spot and
forwards market in December 2011, its biggest intervention in
nearly three-and-half years, to prop up the local currency from
its record low of 54.30.
Dollar inflows are also likely to remain robust, traders
said, as more top Indian companies are slated to raise funds
from the market.
The government plans to sell 5 percent of its holding in
state-run oil producer ONGC, which is worth $2.5
billion at the current market price. The move was approved two
weeks back, but fixed no timeframe for it.
Foreign funds have invested more than $9 billion in Indian
equities and debt so far in 2012, according to the Securities
and Exchange Board of India.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.49.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all
around 49.02, on a total volume of $918 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)