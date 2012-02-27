* Local oil refiners step up dlr buys on global oil surge * Strong dollar inflows support currency * Brent above $125/bbl on supply concerns (Adds quotes, updates to mid-morning) MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian rupee was down on Monday as local oil refiners stepped up dollar purchases due to the rise in global oil prices, offsetting the comfort from capital flows into local stocks and debt. India imports around 80 percent of its oil requirements and consequently domestic oil companies are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local currency market. At 10:10 a.m. (0440 GMT), the rupee was at 49.01/02 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945. "Inflows into stocks are continuing. But oil is the biggest threat to the rupee and could push the rupee back to 49.50," said Vikas Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange dealer with state-run Andhra Bank. Brent crude stayed near 10-month highs, above $125 to a barrel due to concerns over supply disruption as tension rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme. Brent had gained 13 percent in February. However, traders expect any sharp slide of the rupee beyond 49.50 to be arrested by the Reserve Bank of India, which has been actively intervening for the past few months. The RBI had sold more than $9 billion in the spot and forwards market in December 2011, its biggest intervention in nearly three-and-half years, to prop up the local currency from its record low of 54.30. Dollar inflows are also likely to remain robust, traders said, as more top Indian companies are slated to raise funds from the market. The government plans to sell 5 percent of its holding in state-run oil producer ONGC, which is worth $2.5 billion at the current market price. The move was approved two weeks back, but fixed no timeframe for it. Foreign funds have invested more than $9 billion in Indian equities and debt so far in 2012, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were at 49.49. In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all around 49.02, on a total volume of $918 million. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)