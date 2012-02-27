(Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI, Feb 27 The Indian rupee extended
its decline in afternoon trading on Monday as a drop in stock
prices and strong dollar-demand from domestic oil companies
negated strong capital inflows.
* At 2:04 p.m. (0834 GMT), the rupee was at
49.09/10 to the dollar, down from Friday's close of 48.935/945.
* With India importing about 80 percent of its oil
requirements, oil companies are the biggest buyers of dollars in
the local currency market.
* Buying by oil companies has increased in the last few days
as rising tensions between Iran and the West have pushed oil
prices higher on fears of supply disruptions. Iran is a key
supplier to India.
* Brent crude slipped below $125 per barrel on profit-taking
after hitting a 10-month high.
* Robust foreign inflows and expected intervention from the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should help prevent any sharp slide
in the rupee, traders said.
* In December, the RBI sold more than $9 billion in the spot
and forwards markets, its biggest intervention in nearly
three-and-half years, after the rupee hit a record low of 54.30.
* Foreign funds have invested more than $9 billion in Indian
equities and debt so far in 2012, according to the Securities
and Exchange Board of India.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)