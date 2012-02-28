MUMBAI, Feb 28 The Indian rupee is likely to open a tad stronger on Tuesday, tracking firmer regional peers and the dollar's losses versus major currencies. * The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 0.35 percent at 0226 GMT and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore rose 0.62 percent. * However, the euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, retreating from a near three-month peak of $1.3486 set on Friday, after S&P cuts Greece ratings to 'selective default'. * Traders said the rupee should open around 49.20 to the dollar and move between 48.80 and 49.40. It closed at 49.2150/2250 on Monday. * Investors are hoping the European Central Bank's upcoming second liquidity injection will support sentiment and revive risk appetite. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)