MUMBAI Feb 28 The Indian rupee rebounded
in afternoon trading on Tuesday, helped by large gains in local
stocks, robust capital inflows and easing demand for dollars
from oil importers.
* At 2:40 p.m. (0910 GMT), the rupee was at
49.08/09 to the dollar, close to the day's high of 49.0750.
* The unit slid to 49.2125 after opening at 49.0800. It
closed at 49.2150/2250 on Monday.
* India imports about 80 percent of its oil requirements and
oil companies are the biggest buyers of dollars in the local
currency market.
* Oil refiners have scaled up their dollar buying in the
past few days as global oil prices come under pressure due to
rising tensions between Iran and the United States. For stories
on oil, see
* However, the rupee is being supported by strong dollar
inflows and expectations of intervention by the central bank in
the foreign exchange market in case the currency slides sharply,
traders said.
* Foreign funds have poured more than $11 billion into local
equities and debt so far in 2012.
* India's benchmark share index was up more than
1.6 percent, as investors scooped up bargains, after the market
fell 5.3 percent over four sessions. The index has gained nearly
15 percent since end of December.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)