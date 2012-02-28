* Volumes lower as strike affects state-run banks
* Risk appetite gets a boost as ECB expected to inject funds
into banks
* Rupee hits intraday low of 49.2125 on importer dollar
demand
(Adds quotes, outlook, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Feb 28 The Indian rupee rose on
Tuesday on capital flows into local stocks and debt, with
investors' risk hunger improving as worries over Greece's debt
crisis eased.
Foreign investors have poured in more than $11 billion into
local equities and stocks so far in 2012, a prime reason for the
rebound in rupee by around 8 percent after a 16 percent slide in
2011.
"Despite the volatility in equities, foreign investors have
been net buyers. We could therefore see rupee should move
towards 48.70," said Ravi Kumar, manager foreign dealer at
Canara Bank.
The rupee ended at 49.0750/0850 to the dollar, up
from Monday's close of 49.2150/2250. It moved in a band of
49.0300 to 49.2125 during the session.
The risk taking capacity got a boost on hopes that banks
will secure one more round of cheap three-year funding through
the European Central Bank's long-term refinancing operations on
Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of economists last week shows banks will take
492 billion euros ($659.03 billion) from the ECB, close to the
489 billion borrowed in the first deal just before Christmas.
Turnover in dollar-rupee trading was lower as millions of
workers, including from state-run banks, across India were on a
single-day strike to express their anger at soaring prices and
to back demands for improved rights for employees.
Traders said India's gross domestic product growth data for
October-December due on Wednesday around 0530 GMT was unlikely
to provide direction to the rupee, unless the stock market
reacts sharply.
GDP of Asia's third-largest economy grew at an annual 6.4
percent rate in October-December, according to a Reuters poll of
26 economists.
Dollar demand from local oil refiners has hurt the rupee in
the past few sessions, on some occasions capping its gains while
on some triggering selling.
On Tuesday too, a bout of dollar buying by oil refiners, the
largest buyers of dollars in the local currency market as India
imports nearly 80 percent of oil needs, pushed the currency to
an intraday low of 49.2125. The rupee opened strong at 49.0800.
The refiners have stepped up dollar purchases as global oil
prices remained at elevated levels on supply concerns. For
stories on oil, see.
However, the rupee is being supported by strong dollar
inflows and expectations of intervention by the central bank in
the foreign exchange market in case the currency slides sharply,
traders said.
India's benchmark share index rose more than 1.6
percent, taking the gains so far in the year to nearly 15
percent.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were at 49.54.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 49.47, on a total volume of $2.23 billion.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)