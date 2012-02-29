MUMBAI, Feb 29 The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen on Wednesday in anticipation of capital inflows as global investors embrace risk ahead of a European Central Bank offering of cheap cash to banks. * A government share sale in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion should support the rupee, traders said. The sale opens and closes on Thursday. * Traders said they expect the rupee to open around 49 to the dollar and move between 48.40 and 49.20. It closed at 49.0750/0850 on Tuesday. * The MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was up 1.27 percent at 0234 GMT and the Nifty India stock futures index in Singapore rose 0.73 percent. * Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion euros of cheap funds on offer from the ECB later on Wednesday, although forecasts range from 200 billion to 750 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)