MUMBAI Feb 29 The Indian rupee was
knocked off its three-week high in afternoon trading on
Wednesday as local stocks reversed early gains, but expectations
of strong capital inflows limited the currency's fall.
* At 2:40 p.m. (0910 GMT), the rupee was at
48.98/99 to the dollar, down from 48.83 -- its highest since
Feb. 7, according to Thomson Reuters data. It had settled at
49.0750/0850 on Tuesday.
* Traders said an auction of state-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corp's shares is expected to see strong bidding
interest from foreign investors, which will support the rupee.
* The government aims to raise at least $2.5 billion by
selling a 5 percent holding in the country's biggest oil
producer through an auction on Thursday.
* Caution in the financial markets ahead of results of the
European Central Bank's long-term refinance operation at around
1020 GMT also weighed on the rupee, traders said. The LTROs are
awaited for clues on euro zone's economic health and global
growth trajectory.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)